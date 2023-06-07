Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$16.85 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.74 and a twelve month high of C$19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total transaction of C$228,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total transaction of C$228,000.00. Also, Director Monique Mercier sold 14,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.59, for a total transaction of C$239,832.27. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,453 shares of company stock worth $991,623. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

