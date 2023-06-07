Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Albany International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Albany International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Albany International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Stories

