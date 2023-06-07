Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Albemarle worth $29,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 71.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,385 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 86.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 339,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,729,000 after acquiring an additional 168,385 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.74.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $213.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.16.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.