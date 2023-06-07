Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Align Technology by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $304.68 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

