Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 35.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after acquiring an additional 846,660 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after acquiring an additional 788,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after purchasing an additional 754,571 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.