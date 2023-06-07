American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 230,578 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 897,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,578 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $20,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNO. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

