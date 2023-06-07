American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 545,357 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,464,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,357 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.80% of Equitrans Midstream worth $23,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

