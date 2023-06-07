American Century Companies Inc. Buys 121,611 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,611 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of ODP worth $18,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ODP by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ODP by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.

In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.79.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

