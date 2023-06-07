American Century Companies Inc. Has $19.80 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Molina Healthcare worth $19,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 72,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $287.00 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.56.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

