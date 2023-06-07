American Century Companies Inc. Has $20.81 Million Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,283 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.92% of CONSOL Energy worth $20,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,390,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEIX opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $688.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

