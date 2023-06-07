American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.69% of Inari Medical worth $23,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,404,000 after buying an additional 858,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 78.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,581,000 after buying an additional 573,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after buying an additional 416,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,689,000 after buying an additional 356,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,277,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,252,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,277,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $862,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,478 shares in the company, valued at $27,389,695.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,233 shares of company stock worth $11,752,458. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inari Medical Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $86.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.