American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 52,239 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,239 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $19,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 103.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.76. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

