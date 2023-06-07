American Century Companies Inc. Sells 79,567 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,567 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $20,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.99. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

