American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.44% of American Superconductor worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

AMSC stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

