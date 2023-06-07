American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lessened by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.61 and its 200-day moving average is $207.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

