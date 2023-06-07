AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,044 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.2 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.06.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,111,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

