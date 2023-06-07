AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 698,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,477 shares.The stock last traded at $149.19 and had previously closed at $150.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

