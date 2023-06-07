Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 4.3% Higher

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98. 19,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 177,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMPX. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.