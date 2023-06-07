Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) versus SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Financial Survey

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 1.22% 35.07% 7.83% Analog Devices 28.16% 15.27% 11.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SMART Global and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 Analog Devices 0 4 17 0 2.81

Risk & Volatility

SMART Global currently has a consensus price target of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.69%. Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $208.04, indicating a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Analog Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than SMART Global.

SMART Global has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMART Global and Analog Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.82 billion 0.63 $66.56 million $0.39 59.92 Analog Devices $12.01 billion 7.49 $2.75 billion $7.06 25.21

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than SMART Global. Analog Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of SMART Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Analog Devices beats SMART Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions. The memory Solutions segment provides performance and reliable memory solutions through the design, development, and advanced packaging to extended lifecycle products. The IPS segment consists of specialized platform solutions for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced modeling for technology research. The LED Solutions segment offers a broad portfolio of application-optimized LEDs focused on improving on lumen density, intensity, efficacy, optical control and reliability. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

