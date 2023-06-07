Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APTO. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $5,158,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 374,046 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 319,106 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

