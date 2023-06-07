Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $130,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,257,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,750,000 after purchasing an additional 406,340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $2,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.6 %

ADM stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

