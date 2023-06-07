Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.11% of Argan worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Argan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.63. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Argan, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Power Industry Services, Telecommunications Infrastructure Services, and Industrial Fabrication and Field Services. The Power Industry Services segment includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market.

