Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Argo Blockchain Stock Up 3.3 %
ARBK opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 49.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $72,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at $657,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
