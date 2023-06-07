Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 3.3 %

ARBK opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 49.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $72,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at $657,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Argo Blockchain

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

