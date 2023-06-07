Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000.

FMB opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

