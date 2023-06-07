Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $997,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 34,657 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

