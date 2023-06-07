Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Bank of America

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $130.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.