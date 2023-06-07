Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Up 9%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) shares shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. 77,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 642,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

