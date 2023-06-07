AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $3,468,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,321.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,959.58 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,581.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,496.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,696.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

