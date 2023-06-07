AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.11. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.