AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,212,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after buying an additional 1,406,291 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,473,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 884,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 584,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

