AXS Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 774,961 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.