AXS Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 361.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,077,000 after buying an additional 255,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,613,000 after purchasing an additional 249,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $162.68 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

