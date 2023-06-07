AXS Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,679,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,048,000 after purchasing an additional 109,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.66.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

