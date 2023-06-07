AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,130 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Olin by 53,285.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,126 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 888,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,451,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $66.23.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

