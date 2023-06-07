AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 180 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $228.98 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.