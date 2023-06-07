AXS Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.
NYSE CB opened at $191.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
