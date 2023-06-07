AXS Investments LLC Invests $33,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

USB opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

