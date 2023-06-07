AXS Investments LLC Invests $42,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GD opened at $210.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile



General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

