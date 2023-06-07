AXS Investments LLC Invests $52,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GE opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.