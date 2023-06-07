AXS Investments LLC Invests $66,000 in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $544.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

