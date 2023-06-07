AXS Investments LLC Invests $67,000 in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 36.85%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

