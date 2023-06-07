AXS Investments LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,651,000 after acquiring an additional 718,750 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,190,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 240.2% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 913,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 645,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.