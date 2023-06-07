AXS Investments LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MOO stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $98.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

