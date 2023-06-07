AXS Investments LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after buying an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

