AXS Investments LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthStream Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $731.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.17%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Further Reading

