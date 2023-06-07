AXS Investments LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 841.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SciPlay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 135,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

SciPlay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.85 million. Analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SciPlay

In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

See Also

