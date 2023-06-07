AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $126.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.