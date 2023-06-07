AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

