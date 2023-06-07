AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $221.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

