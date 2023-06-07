AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,393 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.